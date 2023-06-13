Monday-mania: Siouxland softball teams showoff on the diamond
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
SB
West Lyon 9 BH/RV 1 F
Sheldon 8 Central Lyon 5 F
Storm Lake 18 Cherokee 7 F
Newell-Fonda 12 East Sac County 2 F
Remsen St. Mary’s 11 H-M-S 2 F
MVAO-COU 6 River Valley 1 F
Okoboji 4 Sibley-Ocheyedan 3 F
MOC-FV 7 Sioux Center 1 F
GT/RA 20 SL St. Mary’s 0 F
Hinton 13 South O’Brien 7 F
Estherville LC 7 Spirit Lake 0 F
Gehlen Catholic 10 Trinity Christian 8 F
Spencer 12 Western Christian 2 F
Ridge View 12 Whiting 0 F
West Monona 20 Woodbury Central 4 F
BB
Ridge View 8 Siouxland Christian 2 F
Storm Lake 12 Cherokee 0 F
Newell-Fonda 12 East Sac County 0 F
Remsen St. Mary’s 18 H-M-S 0 F
Akron-Westfield 10 Harris-Lake Park 0 F
Kingsley-Pierson 9 Lawton-Bronson 3 F
Okoboji 10 Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 F
MOC-FV 9 Sioux Center 3 F
Hinton 7 South O’Brien 1 F
Gehlen Catholic 11 Trinity Christian 1 F
Woodbury Central 17 West Monona 2 F
Spencer 10 Western Christian 2 F
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.