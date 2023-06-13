Party Bike Company looking to for city of Sioux City support

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A party bike company’s owners spoke at the Sioux City Council meeting Monday night about their frustrations with the process of licensing and obtaining insurance policies.

Pedal Party Pub is a business that operates a pedal bike vehicle that gives tours around bar districts and downtown areas. It’s a party bus where patrons control the movement by pedaling.

Owner Kevin Lake says the company has faced struggles with looking to comply with city rules on obtaining a special insurance policy as well the potential to allow alcohol on the bikes.

While the item was not on the council’s agenda tonight, Lake hopes the company can work with the city to navigate local ordinances, as well as state and federal laws, to bring something they say is exciting to Sioux City.

“We’re bringing money to us and to other businesses around. So it’s nice that they could actually hear us and put faces, and try to come up with a solution,” Lake said.

Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore says he would like the business to operate in Sioux City, and hopes the city’s legal team can work out the interpretations of laws necessary for licensing.

“We want to have cool things and we want to grow and we want to be open for business and we want businesses to thrive and we want people of all ages to want to come to Sioux City,” Moore said.

Moore said he knows there is frustration but hopes Pedal Party Pub’s attorney and the city attorney can find a solution to move forward.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.