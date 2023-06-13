Sheriff intervenes over bullying in Nebraska school district

NELIGH, Neb. (KTIV) - A Northeast Nebraska sheriff is speaking out about bullying culture, and the need for change at the Neligh-Oakdale Public Schools.

In a letter, Antelope County Sheriff Robert Moore urged the Neligh-Oakdale School Board to take another look at alleged bullying to prevent suicides.

In the letter, Moore said, “I hope I do not need to remind everyone that teenage suicide has really escalated the last few years due to social media and bullying.”

More than a half dozen parents KTIV spoke with say bullying is prevalent at Neligh-Oakdale and isn’t thoroughly punished by school officials.

Parents and guardians of vulnerable students detailed their experiences, which include psychological abuse. The parents believe it’s a small subset of students who start the bullying. And because they aren’t punished, it spreads throughout the school.

Sheryl Casas is leading the charge against bullying she says is going on in the Neligh-Oakdale School District. She says her daughter has been repeatedly told to “kill herself,” and the county sheriff has intervened on her daughter’s behalf.

She says she’s tried to end the bullying through the school administration but has reached a dead end. Now, she fears for her daughter, who’s struggled mentally.

“My daughter has been dealing with kids telling her to kill herself and to die. And, it has been repeated and repeated and repeated. I went in February, I went repeatedly following up with a principal, the superintendent,” said Casas.

Jerry Torres never thought he’d be a parent again. He has since adopted his grandson, who he says has experienced bullying inside the district. But Torres really spoke up when one of his employees came to him in distress, telling him a bully had said he’ll “buy the rope” so the student could hang himself.

“And it got to the point where they told him he would buy the rope for him to go do it. And that’s really where I got in. Well, when (I) started going to meetings,” he said.

Most of the parents we’ve spoken with have vulnerable children, either single parents or special needs. And that makes it more difficult for them to solve the bullying issue, leaving them desperate for solutions.

“And finally, my son just doesn’t say anything about it anymore. He tries to ignore it, just internalizing it. And that’s not good for anybody to do,” said Donnelle Weed, a parent of a special needs student in high school.

The district superintendent, Ron Beacom, told school board members the district has taken several steps to change the culture and climate at the school. That includes implementing “house” or group activities for students, bringing a mental health specialist onto campus and launching a school-wide behavior initiative.

Parents also reported bullying on anonymous messaging apps, and on slideshows spread throughout the school. Some parents say the school has solid written policies on how to handle bullying, but they aren’t being followed properly.

”It sets it out step-by-step for them to do but they’re not doing it. It just needs to be done,” said Melinda Graham, a parent who pulled her kids from Neligh-Oakdale.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.