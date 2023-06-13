Sioux City Council Approves Plans for Ultraviolet Disinfection system at Wastewater Treatment Plant

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Council members approved plans for a new Ultraviolet Disinfection system for the city’s Wastewater Treatment plant Monday night.

The new system, created by a Kansas City company, is designed to be installed in one of the treatment plant’s streams which will go to its existing chlorine contact tank.

It will require construction of a new building at the plant, and is estimated to cost a little more than $7 million, which is nearly $2 million more than the city has available for the project.

Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said it is a “critical project” that has to be done.

“It’s a product that will help with the process that goes on at the wastewater treatment plant, it’s unfortunate that was that kind of an increase,” Moore said.

The city will now put the project out to bid, holding a public hearing in two weeks before receiving the bids July 11.

In addition to this project, the city is planning for the wastewater treatment plant undergo a projected $465 million dollar makeover. Funding for that was the cause of a recently passed sewer rate increase for industrial users and residents.

