Sioux City Police getting six new patrol cars

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City’s City Council has approved the purchase of six Ford Police Interceptor all-wheel-drive vehicles for use by the Sioux City Police Department.

The police department’s vehicles are scheduled to be replaced every three years, with the total cost of these six vehicles coming in at $274,626.

The city expects the new vehicles to arrive in December. It will sell the current vehicles being replaced in an online auction to help cover the costs of the new ones.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.