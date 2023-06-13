Siouxland squads battle on action-packed baseball night

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

SB

West Lyon 9 BH/RV 1 F

Sheldon 8 Central Lyon 5 F

Storm Lake 18 Cherokee 7 F

Newell-Fonda 12 East Sac County 2 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 11 H-M-S 2 F

MVAO-COU 6 River Valley 1 F

Okoboji 4 Sibley-Ocheyedan 3 F

MOC-FV 7 Sioux Center 1 F

GT/RA 20 SL St. Mary’s 0 F

Hinton 13 South O’Brien 7 F

Estherville LC 7 Spirit Lake 0 F

Gehlen Catholic 10 Trinity Christian 8 F

Spencer 12 Western Christian 2 F

Ridge View 12 Whiting 0 F

West Monona 20 Woodbury Central 4 F

BB

Ridge View 8 Siouxland Christian 2 F

Storm Lake 12 Cherokee 0 F

Newell-Fonda 12 East Sac County 0 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 18 H-M-S 0 F

Akron-Westfield 10 Harris-Lake Park 0 F

Kingsley-Pierson 9 Lawton-Bronson 3 F

Okoboji 10 Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 F

MOC-FV 9 Sioux Center 3 F

Hinton 7 South O’Brien 1 F

Gehlen Catholic 11 Trinity Christian 1 F

Woodbury Central 17 West Monona 2 F

Spencer 10 Western Christian 2 F

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the train derailment on Dace Ave.
Crews respond to train derailment on Dace Ave in Sioux City
Mitchell Betsworth will represent the United States at the 2023 World Games in Berlin, Germany.
Sioux City native will represent the USA in 2023 World Games
According to a GoFundMe page set up to help cover funeral costs, Steven Phan had been married...
‘Absolutely devastating’: Groom drowns while snorkeling with wife on honeymoon in Hawaii
Workers move debris at the site of a building collapse, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Davenport,...
Owner of collapsed Iowa apartment building pleads guilty to not maintaining safe conditions
Boulder County Parks and Open Space put up a sign that reads “Give Cows Space. They Can Be...
Woman trampled by herd of cows while jogging on Colorado trail

Latest News

West Monona softball takes a 20-4 win over Woodbury Central.
Monday-mania: Siouxland softball teams showoff on the diamond
Sioux City Musketeers head coach Jason Kersnser joins KTIV's Coaches Corner to share an update...
Coaches Corner: Jason Kersner provides update on the Sioux City Musketeers off-season
Sioux City Musketeers logo
‘I’m really passionate about bringing a team here that our people can be proud of’ - Musketeers GM ready for opportunity
Players take the field at the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic.
Local Siouxlanders play together one last time in Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic