Taking a look inside a fire investigation

KTIV looks at what it takes to investigate a fire.
KTIV looks at what it takes to investigate a fire.
By Connor Trett
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a fire, investigators typically come in to try and find out what sparked it. In Sioux City, that responsibility falls to the Community Risk Reduction Department.

On January 29, 2023, a fire broke out inside the Opa Time restaurant on Hamilton Boulevard. Captain Ryan Collins was on the scene that night as firefighters battled the elements as well as the flames.

“When I arrived on scene it was extremely cold outside, I remember that vividly; with the cold at that time of year, and the amount of water that they applied, it just created a mountain of ice on the inside,” said Captain Collins.

That ice delayed the investigation by two months. But what firefighters, and eyewitnesses, saw when they arrived helped Collins.

“In the Opa Time case, the 911 caller stated that there was heavy fire coming from the roof at the rear of the structure. Our crews reported the same when they arrived on the scene,” said Collins. “So using that information, it really helped us to narrow down where the fire started.”

Once a fire is reported over dispatch, investigators are called out to the scene. Then they’ll be briefed on the fire at the station and once on the scene, they’ll go through a round of interviews with fire personnel, eyewitnesses and the property owner. Then it’s time to head inside.

Collins said they “zero in and look at different fire patterns. A lot of the evidence points to where the fire originated at, and then we look in those areas for competent ignition sources.”

Ignition sources can be electrical circuits or space heaters. In single-family homes Collins said most fires occur in the kitchen, “so depending on the occupancy and what the building is used for that gives us clues and puzzle pieces to help determine where and how the fire started.”

In the Opa Time fire, investigators determined the cause was oily rags that had spontaneously combusted. Work is now underway to rebuild the space where Opa Time stood; the H&R Block next door is also still recovering from damage caused by that fire.

