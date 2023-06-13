Volunteers from multiple states provide acts of service throughout the Sioux City area

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Dozens of volunteers, from six Midwest churches, have rolled up their sleeves to help make a positive impact on the Sioux City metro. All week they’re tackling projects at homes in Sioux City and South Sioux City.

“Our purpose for this is to not just to repair homes, but we are doing this to be the hands and feet of Jesus in the City of Sioux City,” said Christy Gallagher, a program coordinator for Life Changer Missions.

Young and old are in Sioux City, this week, making an impact in a project that can impact so many.

“I feel like God just wants people to reach out to everyone doesn’t matter who you are where you’re from, what you’re doing, people deserve to have help,” said Sage Farquhar, a volunteer for the projects from Wyoming.

“It’s a good example for others and I think it’s just really important that we’re always helpful,” said Maycee Fitch, a volunteer for the projects from Wisconsin.

That help would come in the form of seven projects throughout the metro. Six in Sioux City and one in South Sioux. That includes the project at Dee Sturgeon’s home on West 1st Street. She’s a COVID “long hauler,” who needed the help the missionaries provide.

“We’ve got some that are working on painting projects, we’ve got a couple of decks and we also have a roofing project that’s being done as well around the city,” said Gallagher.

“This is important because it’s showing everybody that people care about you, even when you don’t feel like it. Someone is there to care about you,” said Alexandria Barners, a volunteer for the projects from Minnesota.

This mission is a great opportunity for volunteers to get involved in Sioux City and make connections with those who share the same passion.

“Not only is this a different community, you have new people but then it’s like a new mission feel. There’s just all these encounters that I wouldn’t have back home and I’m just super hype, inside I’m just like excited,” said Rogelio Rodrigez, a volunteer for the projects from Nebraska.

Donations made these projects possible. So did the volunteers, who actually paid to take part. Portions of that money helped make the seven projects a reality.

