Warm-up to continue with storm chances coming by late week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While the humidity stayed nice and low for us on Tuesday, the temperatures did start to rise with highs in the 80s today compared to the 70s that we had on Monday.

We will get to enjoy another pleasant night with lows in the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Plenty of sunshine will be out there for our Wednesday with highs getting warmer again as we top out in the upper 80s with a light northwesterly breeze.

Thursday will continue the warming with highs in the low 90s possible with a south wind still not very strong at 5 to 15 miles per hour with a partly cloudy sky.

By Thursday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorms could start to enter the scene and if they’re able to hold together as they move in from the west, a couple could be a little strong.

The better chances of thunderstorms move in on Friday as it become more humid and highs stay above average as we top out in the upper 80s.

It’s looking like rain chances may stay with us into the weekend as well.

