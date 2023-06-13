Young girl drowns swimming with family at aquatics center

FILE - A girl younger than 10 drowned at an aquatics center in Texas Monday afternoon, police...
FILE - A girl younger than 10 drowned at an aquatics center in Texas Monday afternoon, police said.(Boggy via Canva)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARANSAS, Texas (Gray News) – A young girl drowned at an aquatics center in Texas Monday afternoon, according to the Aransas Police Department.

She was from out of town and was swimming in one of the pools at the Aransas Pass Aquatic Center with her family.

Witnesses said lifeguards pulled the child from the water and began performing life-saving measures until emergency personnel could arrive.

Emergency first responders continued CPR and other life-saving efforts while on the way to the hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead.

“From us here and part of the Aransas Pass City and public safety family, the girl and her family, along with the lifeguards and those first responders involved, remain in our thoughts and prayers,” Chief Eric Blanchard said in a news release.

Authorities did not provide the child’s exact age but said she was younger than 10 years old.

The Aransas Pass Aquatic Center has a splash pad and water park area, in addition to a swimming pool with diving boards.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the train derailment on Dace Ave.
Crews respond to train derailment on Dace Ave in Sioux City
According to a GoFundMe page set up to help cover funeral costs, Steven Phan had been married...
‘Absolutely devastating’: Groom drowns while snorkeling with wife on honeymoon in Hawaii
Workers move debris at the site of a building collapse, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Davenport,...
Owner of collapsed Iowa apartment building pleads guilty to not maintaining safe conditions
Mitchell Betsworth will represent the United States at the 2023 World Games in Berlin, Germany.
Sioux City native will represent the USA in 2023 World Games
Tammy Jo Zemler
Spirit Lake woman charged with forgery and identity theft

Latest News

Inflation
US consumer inflation eased in May, reflecting a steady slowdown in price pressures
Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Officials: 2 children hurt after acid is poured onto playground slides
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Fla., Monday,...
Trump will face judge in historic court appearance over charges he mishandled secret documents
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving