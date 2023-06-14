Around Siouxland: Veteran and Military Appreciation event

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - People will have the chance to “Vet Together” in Spencer, Iowa at an event meant to honor veterans, active military and their families.

The “Vet Together” event is being put together with the help of Iowa Workforce Development and is scheduled for June 17 at Oneota Park in Spencer.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., attendees will be able to enjoy food and games for the whole family. The event is free of charge and no registration is required beforehand.

You can learn more about the event here.

