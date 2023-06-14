Explorer’s Extend Losing Streak

By Morgan Jones
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

SB

Remsen St. Mary’s 8 Akron-Westfield 0 F

Storm Lake 6 Carroll 0 F

Bishop Heelan 16 CBAL 5 F

S.C. North 4 CBTJ 6 F

West Sioux 8 Central Lyon 7 F

MVAO-COU 13 East Sac County 3 F

Ridge View 2 Newell-Fonda 12 F

Le Mars 3 S.C. East 6 F

Le Mars 5 S.C. East 7 F

River Valley 1 Sioux Central 6 F

Unity Christian 8 Western Christian 4 F

BB

Bishop Heelan 13 CBAL 4 F

Bishop Heelan 2 CBAL 6 F

MMC/RU 18 George-Little Rock 5 F

Le Mars 5 S.C. East 7 F

Le Mars 1 S.C. East 16 F

MLB

Philadelphia 8 Arizona 1 7

Toronto 6 Baltimore 11 F

Colorado 7 Boston 6 F/10

Pittsburgh 3 Chicago Cubs 8 8

Atlanta Detroit PPD

Washington 1 Houston 6 F

Cincinnati 5 Kansas City 4 F

Chicago WSox 0 LOS 4 6

Milwaukee 5 Minnesota 7 F

NY Yankees 7 NY Mets 6 F

Tampa Bay 1 Oakland 1 8

Cleveland 3 San Diego 6 8

Miami 1 Seattle 8 7

San Francisco 11 St. Louis 3 F

LA Angels 7 Texas 3 F

NHL

Florida 3 Las Vegas 9 F

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
A look at the train derailment on Dace Ave.
Crews respond to train derailment on Dace Ave in Sioux City
According to a GoFundMe page set up to help cover funeral costs, Steven Phan had been married...
‘Absolutely devastating’: Groom drowns while snorkeling with wife on honeymoon in Hawaii
Mitchell Betsworth will represent the United States at the 2023 World Games in Berlin, Germany.
Sioux City native will represent the USA in 2023 World Games
Workers move debris at the site of a building collapse, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Davenport,...
Owner of collapsed Iowa apartment building pleads guilty to not maintaining safe conditions

Latest News

Black Raiders softball and baseball took wins against the Bulldogs at home.
Sioux City East Sweeps Le Mars on Both Diamonds
Kingsley-Pierson's Boston Doeschot prepares for a crash landing after making a phenomenal catch...
Panthers pounce early remain undefeated
Kingsley-Pierson vs. Akron-Westfield
The view from up above Sioux City Norths Bud Speraw Field provides a terrific spot to watch a...
North busts out brooms on Thomas Jefferson