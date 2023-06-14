Family & soccer: The Baccam Family cherishes time together on the pitch on their way to accomplishing big goals

HULL, Iowa (KTIV) - Western Christian boys soccer has quickly risen to the top cementing themselves as a top soccer contender each year.

This year was a special one as the team brought home their first spring Class 1A state title. It was a win that meant the world to one family who has been there from the start.

The game of soccer is one that many enjoy across the world, but right here in Hull, Iowa, it has brought countless special moments and experiences for the Baccam family.

“This is a real bonding experience for our family. We all love soccer,” said Kobi Baccam, Western Christian boys soccer assistant coach.

“It’s amazing. I couldn’t ask for anyone better to do it with because our family is very close together,” said Bailey Baccam, Western Christian boys soccer assistant coach.

It all started when Western Christian boys soccer head coach Sou Baccam began his own playing career. He played at Western Christian all four years, making the trip to state his junior and senior year when soccer was played in the fall in Muscatine, Iowa.

“That was the first year I think the Athletic Union first sanctioned soccer. So yeah, it was in the Fall. I remember we qualified, and it was an amazing experience,” said Sou Baccam, Western Christian boys soccer head coach.

Current Western Christian boys soccer head coach Sou Baccam playing soccer back in high school. (The Baccam Family)

Now Coach Baccam has had the joy of watching his own sons grow up developing their own love for the game.

“It’s kind of just been in my life the whole time. We have pictures apparently of when I first started walking and I was dribbling a soccer ball around the house. So I guess, just really all my life it’s been there,” said Miles Baccam, Western Christian junior.

“I think it might have been like after his first couple of steps. He took his first steps, and then he just started dribbling. I was like, ‘that’s crazy!’” said Sou Baccam.

Miles Baccam dribbles a soccer ball shortly after taking his first steps. (The Baccam Family)

Coach Baccam has been head coach for 13 seasons, but the past few years have seen life truly come full circle. His two sons Bailey and Kobi Baccam are his assistant coaches, and also former players for Western Christian soccer that he was able to coach. His son Miles and nephew Braden are both juniors on the team.

“Our community is so much bigger than just our family. Everyone in the Western Christian soccer family and community is part of our family. But I just love being able to get to know all these guys, and working with my family is even better,” said Kobi Baccam.

The Baccam’s have made plenty of memories over the years on the pitch, but there was one very special win that they wanted to bring back home to Hull, Iowa. Western Christian boys soccer won one state title in the fall of 1996, but it was just after Coach Baccam graduated. The past two years his team has finished as runner ups, but the motivation has always been there.

“If we would ever win a state championship. I mean, for me, personally, that would just be awesome. Because I missed out on our one in the fall,” said Sou Baccam on May 30 at the state soccer tournament.

“Oh, that would mean a lot to us because we’ve all been working towards that. And we’ve gotten some pretty good teams that have gotten pretty close to that. And I think the main thing would be I just get some bragging rights in my house,” said Miles Baccam on May 30 at the state soccer tournament.

The third time was the charm on June 3rd as Western Christian beat Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2-0 to win the program’s first state title since soccer has been played in the spring. Miles Baccam scored both goals as a soccer family’s dream became a reality.

Sou, Bailey, and Kobi Baccam share a special hug as the Western Christian Wolfpack celebrate winning a soccer state title. (KTIV)

“Back at Western, it’s every little kids dream to be a big football star, volleyball star, basketball star, everything like that. But when I was growing up, mine was always to be soccer, I always liked that. And when I finally got the championship, it’s still doesn’t feel real because that’s what I’ve been dreaming of since I was a little kid,” said Miles Baccam.

“Obviously, there’s not a lot of people that get to experience this. And you know, with my family, I couldn’t ask for anything more,” said Sou Baccam.

A moment the Baccam family will always look back on and cherish.

