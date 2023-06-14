Fareway gives nearly $15,000 to Midwest Honor Flight

By RJ Breen
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Fareway stores across the Midwest are giving back to help send veterans on the trip of a lifetime.

On Wednesday, June 14, in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, Fareway presented the Midwest Honor Flight with a check to help send veterans to Washington D.C. The idea came from a Fareway employee, who went on previous honor flights.

Stores raise money by asking customers to “round up” their purchase to the nearest dollar.

Midwest Honor Flight President Aaron Van Beek said this is a huge help to their cause.

“I thought we’d do one or two flights I thought that’d be it and we’d be done, that first flight something happened and that changed and saw how important this day is. We believe that every veteran deserves to go to Washington D.C. to see the memorials there,” said Van Beek.

The honor flight allows veterans from the Midwest to travel to Washington, D.C. to see the monuments and memorials to their service and sacrifice.

Vietnam Veteran Jack Hanson said it was an emotional experience.

“Everything was so well run that it was done and over with, within the 24-hour period it was terrific how they ran the show and had the help,” said Hanson. “The food was good and everything was terrific,”

If you would like to help send other veterans to Washington D.C., click here.

