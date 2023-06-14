Getting’s Gardens open for 39th U-pick strawberry season

SANBORN, IA (KTIV) - A Siouxland strawberry patch is now open for the season.

U-Pick strawberries are down the road in Sanborn at Getting’s Gardens. The 3rd generation farm just entered its 39th growing season.

“My dad and mom along with my grandma had planted their first acre 39 years ago and they did it because of their corn and bean crops, it wasn’t a great year for that. So they started this and it’s just expanded every year since then,” said Brittany Keizer, the Market and Mega Playland Manager at Getting’s Garden.

They’re off to the races with strawberries already getting picked, launching the U-Pick season this past Monday.

“It’s literally like Christmas to us and we love the community that we’ve grown,” said Keizer. “We have people from you know, Omaha that come up. Some people just came from Utah because they heard about us. So it’s been such an awesome experience. We focus on growing family traditions here.”

It was a surprise to the family to see the first variety of strawberries ready earlier than normal.

Keizer said, “It was a nice cool spring. People don’t know this, but strawberries are cool weather berries, and that’s why it works here in Iowa.”

“With the warmer temperatures we experienced in May push things along. And so we’re about five days earlier than normal,” said Andy Getting, grower of the strawberries.

California is the largest producer of strawberries in the nation, but that doesn’t stop the Getting family from creating their climate.

“We can create our environment here with the trees as you can see behind us that protects us from wind would try to put them on a slope for growing degrees for temperature for the sun,” said Getting. “The Iowa sunshine that we get here is helpful. Over the 40 years that we’ve done this, we’ve learned little tricks for trade that worked for our microclimate other than from other places. "

Strawberries have varieties just like Apples. This season Getting’s is growing Jewel, Gelato, and AC Valley Sunset.

“We seed the plants from a nursery. The first year is plug plants, and then we plant them in a single roll, or eight inches apart, and it takes a year for them to get to grow in a runner to make a matted row like you see here. And so that’s a year-long process or after year one except plug plant it runners out and it grows into the Maduro it is and then year two it’s like this and we would pick it,” said Getting.

The family welcomes 8,000 to 10,000 people each season, creating a unique experience to pick your berries.

Getting explained, “If you want to come, come. They’re great now. Don’t wait.”

Getting’s Garden is open for the next three weeks. If you want to know more about the farm, click here for more information.

