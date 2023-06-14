Girls Inc. gets an inside look at the Sioux City Police Department

Girls from Girls Inc. listen to a presentation from a Sioux City officer as part of their Toolbox Project.(KTIV)
By Nick Reis
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Over the last two weeks, dozens of girls from Girls Inc. spent time at the Sioux City Police Department learning what officers do on a daily basis. It comes as part of a program teaching these girls about careers that they may not have considered.

Girls Inc’s mission is to empower young girls and teach them leadership skills for the rest of their lives. One way is through their Toolbox Program. In its first year, last year, the girls learned about trade careers like plumbing and electrical work. This year, they’re focusing on emergency services, starting with the Sioux City Police Department.

“They’re non-traditional careers for females,” said Valerie Rose, a Crime Prevention Officer for the Sioux City Police Department. “So it’s amazing to expose them to that. And then also to have them see some positive female role models, to let them know that you can do anything that you set your mind to. Whatever goals you have, you can achieve them.”

The girls toured the police station, emergency operation center, a squad car and the communication center, where they heard some live 911 calls.

“They definitely do have a really responsible job that they have to keep up with,” said Khloe Castaneda, an incoming 7th grader with Girls Inc.

CSI staff also walked them through crime scene investigation. Then, they got to meet Riggs, a K9 officer, who showed the girls how he locates evidence. On Wednesday, he sniffed out a small key in the grass in front of an audience of impressed girls.

“It was pretty cool how dogs can like, sniff way more than we can,” said Ruby Escobedo, an incoming 6th grader with Girls Inc.

“It was cool to see how skilled they are, and how they can learn that as dogs,” said Nataly Rodriguez, an incoming 7th grader with Girls Inc.

And after getting an inside look at what officers and forensic scientists do on a day-to-day basis, some of the girls expressed interest in a career in law enforcement of their own.

“Like the crime scene stuff, I always liked the crime scene stuff since I was like 4 or 5 with my brother,” said Rodriguez.

“I would want to do that too, because like, that seems really fun,” said Escobedo. “Like you know, finding people, I don’t know, fingers, feet.”

Now that their time with the police department is done, the next stop in the Toolbox Project is Sioux City Fire Rescue next week.

