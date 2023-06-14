Grillin’ With News 4: Pork Tenderloin Wrap
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Recipe number three for this season of Grillin’ With News 4 is a “Garden Fresh Pork Tenderloin Wrap.”
|Prep Time
|Cook Time
|10 mins
|0 mins
Ingredients
- Prairie Fresh® pork tenderloin, sliced
- Vegetable tortilla wrap
- Whipped or softened cream cheese
- Pesto
- Spinach
- Arugula
- Tomato
- Avocado
- Fresh basil
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
- Combine pesto and cream cheese, mix well and spread on tortilla wrap
- Add remaining ingredients, roll into wrap and enjoy.
