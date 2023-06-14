Grillin’ With News 4: Pork Tenderloin Wrap

A garden-fresh pork tenderloin wrap
A garden-fresh pork tenderloin wrap(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Recipe number three for this season of Grillin’ With News 4 is a “Garden Fresh Pork Tenderloin Wrap.”

Prep TimeCook Time
10 mins0 mins

Ingredients

  • Prairie Fresh® pork tenderloin, sliced
  • Vegetable tortilla wrap
  • Whipped or softened cream cheese
  • Pesto
  • Spinach
  • Arugula
  • Tomato
  • Avocado
  • Fresh basil
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

  • Combine pesto and cream cheese, mix well and spread on tortilla wrap
  • Add remaining ingredients, roll into wrap and enjoy.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
The Pedal Party Pub is seen in a contributed photo.
Party Bike Company looking to city of Sioux City for support
Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Officials: 2 children hurt after acid is poured onto playground slides
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving
Parents say bullying at Neligh-Oakdale is widespread and is causing mental anguish. Even the...
Sheriff intervenes over bullying in Nebraska school district

Latest News

Grilled Pork Tenderloin
Grillin’ With News 4: Grilled Pork Tenderloin
Cajun Pork Chops with Jalapeno Butter
Grillin’ with News 4: Cajun Pork Chops with Jalapeno Butter
Grillin’ with News 4: Cajun Pork Chops with Jalapeno Butter
Grillin’ with News 4: Cajun Pork Chops with Jalapeno Butter
Splash Landing in Bettendorf will remain closed to the public for the rest of the season due to...
Splash Landing closed to the public for the season due to ongoing paint issues