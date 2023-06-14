Grillin’ With News 4: Pork Tenderloin Wrap

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Recipe number three for this season of Grillin’ With News 4 is a “Garden Fresh Pork Tenderloin Wrap.”

Prep Time Cook Time 10 mins 0 mins

Ingredients

Prairie Fresh® pork tenderloin, sliced

Vegetable tortilla wrap

Whipped or softened cream cheese

Pesto

Spinach

Arugula

Tomato

Avocado

Fresh basil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Combine pesto and cream cheese, mix well and spread on tortilla wrap

Add remaining ingredients, roll into wrap and enjoy.

