Healthbeat 4: New resource for women wanting to get sober

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happiness is the goal at Eunoia Sober Living Home.

The latest addition to Sioux City resources for substance use recovery, Whitney Ingram has been working on this passion project for the last few months.

“I felt like there was a shortage in the resources for homeless women, for women exiting prison, for women in a toxic relationship and just needed a safer place to go,” said Ingram.

Here, women can come and get on the road to recovery while finding self-worth, something Ingram says many women struggle with.

“The women I have worked with have truly struggled with woman-to-woman relationships and they have been betrayed by women,” said Ingram. “A lot of the women’s support systems in the community have dissipated. Shesler Hall dissipated. Marianne Manor dissipated. As far as my knowledge, there are only two other women’s sober living houses in town besides this one which makes three.”

Data from the 2020 National Survey On Drug Use and Health in Women show millions of women struggled with substance use disorder and mental illness. More than 17 million women 18 years or older had a substance use disorder, like alcohol or illicit drugs. Nearly 26 million had a mental illness. Combined, 7.3 million deal with both.

Ingram has twelve years of experience in mental health and substance use disorder treatment with Family Access Center. Coming to Eunoia, the women have access to a variety of services. She gets referrals from DHHS, area prisons, and Safe Place -- but Ingram wants these women to want to be better in the end by committing anywhere from nine to 12 months by paying a membership.

“They do have to work. If they can’t work or they’re on disability, they have to volunteer for a certain amount of hours per week. They are required to go to five AA or NA meetings per week. I invite them to church every Sunday. Sometimes they go, sometimes they don’t,” said Ingram.

At Eunoia, it is a home -- their home -- a chance to find empowerment.

If you want to learn more about Eunoia or donate women’s clothing or furniture, email Ingram at whitney.ingram@familyaccesscenter.org.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.