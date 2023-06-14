LIVE AT 7PM: Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy holds town hall in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One Republican presidential candidate for the upcoming General Election is holding a town hall Wednesday night in Sioux City.

Biotech, health care entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy plans to hold the town hall at 7 p.m. at Knova’s Carpets. Once the event starts, KTIV will stream the video inside this article and on our Facebook page.

After announcing his candidacy back in February 2023, Ramaswamy said he aims to rediscover what America is with a cultural movement to create a “new” American Dream.

