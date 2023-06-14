Man arrested several months after pursuit in Storm Lake, IA

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - A Nebraska man has been arrested over six months after a pursuit in Storm Lake, Iowa.

The Storm Lake Police Department says 29-year-old Jaime Hernandez of La Vista, Nebraska is charged with eluding, reckless driving, speeding and several other drug and traffic-related charges.

The charges stem from a short pursuit that happened in Storm Lake back on Dec. 4, 2022. Police say the pursuit began at about 3:40 a.m. at West Railroad Street when an officer tried to stop a vehicle for a speeding violation.

Police say the vehicle, allegedly driven by Hernandez, did not stop and sped away from the officer. The vehicle stopped several blocks later on Superior Street where Hernandez allegedly got out and fled on foot.

According to police, marijuana was found in the vehicle. A search of the area was conducted, but police were unable to find Hernandez.

Eventually, on June 12, Hernandez was found and arrested in Storm Lake. Police claim that Hernandez had methamphetamine on him when he was arrested.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.