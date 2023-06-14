Man charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Storm Lake, IA

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - A Minnesota is facing several sexual abuse-related charges for an incident reported in a northwest Iowa community.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department, 41-year-old Ka Toe of St. Paul, Minnesota was arrested on eight charges, including two counts of sexual abuse and two counts of lascivious acts with a child.

The SLPD alleges Toe sexually abused a Storm Lake child multiple times between January 2019 and March 2020. Authorities learned of the alleged abuse in April 2023.

On Tuesday, June 13, Toe surrendered to the Storm Lake Police Department and was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

