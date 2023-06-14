North busts out brooms on Thomas Jefferson

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -SB

Remsen St. Mary’s 8     Akron-Westfield   0     F

Storm Lake  6     Carroll     0     F

Bishop Heelan     16    CBAL  5     F

S.C. North  4     CBTJ  6     F

West Sioux  8     Central Lyon      7     F

MVAO-COU    13    East Sac County   3     F

Ridge View  2     Newell-Fonda      12    F

Le Mars     3     S.C. East   6     F

Le Mars     5     S.C. East   7     F

River Valley      1     Sioux Central     6     F

Unity Christian   8     Western Christian 4     F

BB

Bishop Heelan     13    CBAL  4     F

Bishop Heelan     2     CBAL  6     F

MMC/RU      18    George-Little Rock      5     F

Le Mars     5     S.C. East   7     F

Le Mars     1     S.C. East   16    F

MLB

Philadelphia      8     Arizona     1     7

Toronto     6     Baltimore   11    F

Colorado    7     Boston      6     F/10

Pittsburgh  3     Chicago Cubs      8     8

Atlanta           Detroit           PPD

Washington  1     Houston     6     F

Cincinnati  5     Kansas City 4     F

Chicago WSox      0     LOS   4     6

Milwaukee   5     Minnesota   7     F

NY Yankees  7     NY Mets     6     F

Tampa Bay   1     Oakland     1     8

Cleveland   3     San Diego   6     8

Miami 1     Seattle     8     7

San Francisco     11    St. Louis   3     F

LA Angels   7     Texas 3     F

NHL

Florida     3     Las Vegas   9     F

