Old YMCA building is being demolished

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Work is underway to tear down the old YMCA building in downtown Sioux City.

Last month the Sioux City City Council approved a bid to demolish the old YMCA at 722 Nebraska Street.

The bid went to Hebert Construction of Sioux City.

That bid, of just over $390,000, was the lowest bid submitted.

The bid also came under the engineers estimate of 750,000.

