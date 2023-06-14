Old YMCA building is being demolished
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Work is underway to tear down the old YMCA building in downtown Sioux City.
Last month the Sioux City City Council approved a bid to demolish the old YMCA at 722 Nebraska Street.
The bid went to Hebert Construction of Sioux City.
That bid, of just over $390,000, was the lowest bid submitted.
The bid also came under the engineers estimate of 750,000.
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.