Plans are in the works to restore two historic banks in Northwest Iowa

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Two communities in Dickinson County, Iowa are working to restore historic buildings that have been part of their towns for years.

According to KUOO Radio, the old First Bank and Trust building in Spirit Lake has been designated as a local landmark. On Tuesday, the Spirit Lake City Council adopted an ordinance giving the historic downtown building special status.

“This allows it to have the designation. It doesn’t create any burden on the taxpayers if you want to call it that,” said Gregg Owens, Spirit Lake’s City Attorney and City Administrator Gregg Owens. “There’s no cost involved to the city. But that mere fact of being a historic landmark as I said, allows them to pursue some grant opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise be able to pursue.”

The old bank has been undergoing an extensive restoration, bringing it back to its original luster.

“The plan is for retail spaces downstairs and that’s what they’ve been focusing on in the interior for now,” said Owens. “Of course, on the exterior, they’re focusing on some of the old brick and I think you’ve seen they’re working on windows and trying to get those period appropriate in appearance, and I think there’s some talk that in the future the upstairs, where there’s an old ballroom, that a lot of people didn’t know about unless you worked at the bank or you happened to be there and got a special tour, it hadn’t been used for decades. There’s some idea that maybe that would be re-purposed into some sort of event venue. I’m really hoping to see that come to fruition if it does.”

Owens says that the building is the core of Spirit Lake’s downtown and it will hopefully draw even more people and businesses to the downtown area.

“We had some misses from people out of town wanting to take advantage of some opportunities that just weren’t going to work there and didn’t make sense for the downtown area, and this has been a terrific idea that they have and it’s wonderful to see that coming from somebody local,” said Owens.

The old First Bank and Trust is located at the corner of Lake Street and Hill Ave in Spirit Lake, Iowa. (KUOO Radio)

The other historic building being restored is in downtown Terril. Monday night, the Terril City Council approved plans by a developer to restore the former bank building on the city’s main street.

Terril Mayor Julie Thiesen told KUOO that Tyler Kilgore of Estherville presented the proposal.

“He will be replacing the roof, windows, doors and a full garage door as well as restoring the uniqueness of the outside decor,” said Mayor Thiesen. “Inside he will do the demo, also new electrical, plumbing, insulation, furnace, and HVAC as well as having a kitchen, two bathrooms, and all of the new flooring and lighting. He gave us an estimate of $265,650 and he said he would not need a Catalyst Grant or an Economic Development Grant at this time.”

Thiesen said Kilgore has outlined a pretty ambitious timeline for the project…

“He is working on a cross fit gym in Estherville at the moment and he will be done with that toward the end of summer, but he said he could get started on this and he would have it completed within a year.”

Plans call for the building to be used as a venue for special events with the possibility of a small business locating in at least a portion of the building sometime in the future. Thiesen told KUOO the council will now be working with the city’s legal department in drafting a formal agreement for the project.

The old bank building in Terril, Iowa is located on the town's main street (KUOO Radio)

