Shaping up to be another warm and sunny day here in Siouxland

By Jacob Howard
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. We are waking up to lows in the 50s and 60s across the area with clear skies overhead. Also, this morning, the wildfire smoke from Canada is returning, so we are already seeing some hazy skies across the region.

Today and tomorrow, we are forecasting for highs to climb into the mid- to upper 80s and low 90s across Siouxland, with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. When it comes to conditions in Siouxland, we will see mostly sunny skies and, of course, staying warm.

Thursday, for the most part, will be mostly sunny, but by the afternoon and evening hours of the day, our chances of rain and thunderstorms start to increase. Right now, we are not forecasting anything severe, but that could change, so be sure you are watching our forecast for changes.

Looking ahead to the Father’s Day weekend, we will see the chance of thunderstorms throughout the weekend, but we are not forecasting anything severe as of right now. That could change, so be sure to watch our forecast for the latest details.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest details will be on News 4 at Noon.

