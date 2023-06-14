Sioux City East Sweeps Le Mars on Both Diamonds
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - SB
Remsen St. Mary’s 8 Akron-Westfield 0 F
Storm Lake 6 Carroll 0 F
Bishop Heelan 16 CBAL 5 F
S.C. North 4 CBTJ 6 F
West Sioux 8 Central Lyon 7 F
MVAO-COU 13 East Sac County 3 F
Ridge View 2 Newell-Fonda 12 F
Le Mars 3 S.C. East 6 F
Le Mars 5 S.C. East 7 F
River Valley 1 Sioux Central 6 F
Unity Christian 8 Western Christian 4 F
BB
Bishop Heelan 13 CBAL 4 F
Bishop Heelan 2 CBAL 6 F
MMC/RU 18 George-Little Rock 5 F
Le Mars 5 S.C. East 7 F
Le Mars 1 S.C. East 16 F
MLB
Philadelphia 8 Arizona 1 7
Toronto 6 Baltimore 11 F
Colorado 7 Boston 6 F/10
Pittsburgh 3 Chicago Cubs 8 8
Atlanta Detroit PPD
Washington 1 Houston 6 F
Cincinnati 5 Kansas City 4 F
Chicago WSox 0 LOS 4 6
Milwaukee 5 Minnesota 7 F
NY Yankees 7 NY Mets 6 F
Tampa Bay 1 Oakland 1 8
Cleveland 3 San Diego 6 8
Miami 1 Seattle 8 7
San Francisco 11 St. Louis 3 F
LA Angels 7 Texas 3 F
NHL
Florida 3 Las Vegas 9 F
