Siouxland private schools attracting more students as educational savings account applications march on

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The number of Iowans applying for Educational Savings Accounts under Iowa’s new school voucher program has surpassed projections.

That’s raising questions about the cost to state taxpayers and school districts. As of last Friday, more than 15,500 families submitted applications. That surpassed projections from the Legislative Services Agency that suggested just over 14,000 would apply.

If all of those applications are approved, the taxpayer cost for the program would likely exceed the $107 million estimate for this coming school year. And the application period won’t close until June 30. That means there’s still time for the number of applications to grow.

State funding to public schools is based on enrollment, so fewer enrolled students would mean less funding from the state. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ voucher program offsets some of that by giving districts $1,176 per student who lives in a district and enrolls in a private school.

We spoke with two local private schools about their experiences now that the ESA applications are open. The schools say they hope to attract new students with a financial barrier removed for families who couldn’t otherwise afford tuition.

Both Bishop Heelan and Siouxland Christian School hope to add students, now that families can apply state tax dollars towards the price of private education.

The number of new students who may enroll is coming into sharper focus: At Bishop Heelan, roughly 240 students have been approved so far. At Siouxland Christian, the number is closer to 80 students, and those numbers are expected to climb.

“It’s not about taking or getting into this sort of chase after numbers, we want to avoid all of that,” said Dr. Lindsay Laurich, the Siouxland Christian School superintendent

Officials at both Bishop Heelan and Siouxland Christian said they’re shocked by the number of families who don’t even know the ESA program exists. They said it feels like the political world here in Iowa has been debating the policy for years, but that information hasn’t quite trickled down to everyday families

Ultimately, Bishop Heelan would like to increase its system-wide enrollment from roughly 1,500 students to 1,700. To achieve that goal, they’ve set up a “war room,” where staff are calling current and potential students to let them know about the ESA program.

“It’s really been (great), I have met a lot of new families that came to us, that had a situation where their child needed another option. And it’s been great that I could say to them, now, you can come to us,” said Laurie Dougherty, the enrollment director at Bishop Heelan.

While some of the students the private schools will attract are kindergarteners, many will likely be transfers from public schools. Those schools will see a dip in funding because the students aren’t a part of those public schools.

“We wanted to be very mindful, actually, about not being a bad actor. And, you know, the spirit of this law is that it opens the door and removes the financial barrier for educational choice,” said Laurich.

Both schools also responded to criticism that private schools are raising tuition while also receiving taxpayer money. Dougherty said Bishop Heelan raised its maximum tuition from $9,200 per student to $9,900 each year to pay for a 10% salary increase for teachers.

Siouxland Christian raised its tuition by 5 percent to $7,600 for all students. That cost would be entirely covered by ESA money for those who qualify.

The plan will be phased in... focusing first on the families with the lowest income levels, who send their kids to Iowa’s public schools.

To be eligible, in the fall, a family’s income must be 300 percent of the federal poverty level. For the 2024-2025 school year, the income qualification goes up to 400 percent of the federal poverty level. Then, the program opens up to all students, statewide, in the 2025-2026 school year.

KTIV reached out to the Sioux City Community School District and asked them how this program may affect their enrollment and overall funding:

“We will not know the impact of the Student First Education Saving Account program on public education until the certified enrollment count is calculated in early October. Financially, the program will not impact public schools like the Sioux City Community School District until fiscal year 2025. Regardless of the Student First ESA program, public education continues to play a pivotal role in providing thousands of students across Iowa and right here in Sioux City with tremendous opportunities to excel, thrive, and reach their fullest potential through quality education.”

