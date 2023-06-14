Sunrise Retirement Community holds annual Flag Day celebration

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - June 14 is Flag Day in the United States, and Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City took time to celebrate the Stars and Stripes.

The annual celebration allowed residents to watch military personnel fold an American flag.

There’s a specific way to fold Old Glory. The flag is folded exactly 13 times. That’s in remembrance of the original 13 colonies. This event is something the residents really enjoyed.

“This is one of our annual events for our residents and we have been told by multiple people that it is something they look forward to coming to every year,” said Sunrise Retirement CEO Samantha Roth.

Not only was this something for Sunrise’s residents, but military personnel were involved as well.

“I know it meant a lot to me. I hope it meant a lot to them. I just like to support the community and try to get here as much as I can,” said Sgt. Reineke with the U.S. Army.

The residents were also treated to a little history lesson about Flag Day.

History of Flag Day

Flag Day was created in 1949 by an act of Congress.

It marks the day the Second Continental Congress adopted the flag resolution in Philadelphia. On June 14, 1777, it approved the “Stars and Stripes” as the official flag of the United States of America.

Since that day, 27 official versions of the flag have been produced.

After Hawaii became the 50th state, the current version of the 50-star flag has been in place.

