Warming continues with rain chances getting closer

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Warmer conditions continue to move into Siouxland with even warmer temperatures still on the way.

Low tonight will be close to average with lows in the mid to upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

We’ll start to see a few clouds move in later in the day Thursday and by the evening hours we could see a couple thunderstorms starting to form in western Siouxland with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Thursday night will continue to give us a slight chance of thunderstorms with lows getting warmer in the low 60s.

The best chance of storms on Friday will occur as we get into the later afternoon hours on what will be another hot day with highs near 90 degrees.

We’ll then see some pretty good chances of thunderstorms Friday night and during the day on Saturday as well.

In fact, some of the rain could become rather heavy on Saturday, especially east of I-29 even though these storms are not expected to be severe at this point.

Expect highs on Saturday to be in the upper 70s.

Some isolated thunderstorms could still be possible on Sunday with highs near 80 degrees.

Will this wetter weather pattern continue into next week?

I’ll have the latest look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

