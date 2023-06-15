Another warm day Friday as chances of thunderstorms will develop

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - All week long the temperatures and humidity levels have been on the rise and it’s looking like we’ll stay warm again heading into Friday.

Our Thursday night will give us partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers in the western parts of the KTIV viewing area with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday is looking like another warm day with highs topping out around 90 degrees and it’s going to be a little more humid again as well.

By the later afternoon hours, thunderstorms will start to develop across western and central Siouxland and then try to move their way eastward.

At this point, the storms on Friday are not expected to be severe.

We’ll then see another chance of showers and thunderstorms across the region on Saturday and this system will have an impact on temperatures with highs in the low to mid 80s expected.

Father’s Day on Sunday will give us a chance of a few isolated thunderstorms still in the forecast and highs will stay close to average in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

We’re likely to dry things out by Monday but will that mean the entire workweek will stay dry?

