Biscuits & Bows Pet Grooming Salon in Spencer operating in new building after fire

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A follow-up to a story we first told you about in Spencer, Iowa back in January.

A fire broke out at a building on Grand Avenue that housed five businesses on the ground floor and eight apartments on the top floor.

The fire and damage caused, forced all five businesses to move out and look for new locations to open up shop. The eight apartments on the top floor, are un-livable.

After an investigation, it was determined the fire started in apartment five, but officials say the cause is unknown. The case was closed in April.

Biscuits & Bows Pet Grooming Salon was displaced by the fire and were determined not to let her dreams go up in smoke.

“It was just heart breaking to see everything you worked for go up in flames,” said Katelyn Barnes, the owner of Biscuits & Bows.

On Jan. 22, 2023, Katelyn Barnes watched her business, Biscuits & Bows, go up in flames. Within a month her prayers had been answered as she was able to open at a new location just a few short blocks from the original location.

“The girl who owns this building I’ve actually been grooming her dog since I’ve started grooming. The building of relationships with clients is huge because I would’ve never known this and she offered and within two or three weeks I was in here,” said Barnes.

Thankfully the day of the fire there were no dogs in the business, but the loss of work materials and location put a strain on Barnes, who is self-employed.

The community was able to provide support in the midst of the tragedy.

“I feel like the outpouring of people after the fire during the fire my phone was just blowing up with love and support and that’s what I love about Spencer,” said Barnes.

Some of that support received was from longtime friend and customer Taylor Roede.

“When we saw that the fire broke out, I instantly reached out to check on her and check on the animals too and everything was okay at that time and then it was waiting to see what her next step would be,” said Roede.

Barnes knew it would take an immense amount of work to restart from the ground up, but when it comes to her passion, noting is too farfetched.

“This I feel like is what I’m meant to do and I’m stubborn enough to never give up,” said Barnes

Biscuits & Bows is now located at 14 West 5th St in downtown Spencer.

As of Wednesday, June 14, the portion of the building that caught fire remains boarded up and empty.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.