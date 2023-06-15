Explorers’ 5th Loss in a Row

By Morgan Jones
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

SB

Storm Lake 2 Estherville LC 9 F

Trinity Christian 2 Homer 12 F

Westwood 1 MVAO-COU 6 F

River Valley 10 OA-BCIG 3 F

Sioux Center 12 Okoboji 0 F

South O’Brien 0 Remsen St. Mary’s 18 F

Spirit Lake 4 Spencer 11 F

Cherokee 2 Western Christian 4 F

BB

Gehlen Catholic 13 H-M-S 0 F

Ridge View 9 Lawton-Bronson 8 F

Akron-Westfield 16 MMC/RU 5 F

S.C. North 9 Unity Christian 8 F

Kingsley-Pierson 5 Woodbury Central 4 F

MLB

Philadelphia 3 Arizona 0 8

Toronto 3 Baltimore 1 F

Colorado 2 Boston 6 8

Pittsburgh 6 Chicago Cubs 10 F

Atlanta 10 Detroit 7 F

Atlanta 6 Detroit 5 F

Washington 4 Houston 5 F

Cincinnati 7 Kansas City 4 F

Chicago WSox 2 LOS 0 5

Milwaukee 2 Minnesota 4 F

NY Yankees 3 NY Mets 4 F/10

Tampa Bay 4 Oakland 3 6

Cleveland 0 San Diego 4 6

Miami 2 Seattle 0 7

San Francisco 8 St. Louis 5 F/10

LA Angels 3 Texas 6 F

