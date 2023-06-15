How Sioux City is spending $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - More than two years ago a new law created the “American Rescue Plan Act,” which delivered $350 billion to tribal, state and local governments.

Sioux City’s cut? It was $40 million.

The city tells us there are about 20 different projects the city has-- or plans to complete-- using ARPA funds. Sioux City is spending $ 3.9 million making storm sewer improvements near 29th and Pierce Streets. Downtown, the city is spending another $2.6 million to replace a water main.

But because of the American Rescue Plan Act, the city isn’t personally footing the bill. And it can accelerate some projects, like the one near 29th and Pierce.

“Because the design was actually sitting on the shelf for about five years. It was about... 70% done,” said Gordon Phair, the city’s engineer.

But the American Rescue Plan Act is causing some “artificial” inflation, Phair said, especially in the construction industry. Because lots of cities are using ARPA funds, there’s long been a shortage of materials and labor.

“I mean, if you gave me a billion dollars to replace all the infrastructure in the city, I couldn’t do it in a timely manner. Because there’s one there’s not enough materials fast enough. Not enough contractors, not enough people,” said Phair.

The city has spread its ARPA dollars out across all kinds of different sectors whether that’s a physical infrastructure project like in downtown, or even back during the height of the pandemic when the City Council voted to give workers a bonus.

Phair said the city must have all of its ARPA projects at least “under contract” by the end of 2024, or it will forfeit any remaining funds.

“Some projects are still in the design phase, some are complete, and some are mid-construction,” added Phair.

The city will also use ARPA funds for more minor projects like storm sewer improvements at the Floyd Park Golf Course. Some resurfacing projects like the one on Stone Park Boulevard also paid for with ARPA funds.

And finally, if this is your first time hearing about the 29th and Pierce Street project, and you want to know more, the city will host a public meeting on the 4th floor at City Hall from 5 to 6 p.m., next Monday.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.