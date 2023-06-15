Iowa Board of Regents approves tuition increase for public universities

The Iowa Board of Regents unanimously approved a 3.5 percent tuition hike for the state's public universities.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Board of Regents unanimously approved a 3.5 percent tuition hike for the state’s public universities.

That includes the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the University of Northern Iowa.

The increase will go into effect for the upcoming fall semester.

During Wednesday’s meeting, University officials voiced support for the change, saying it would help strengthen campus programs.

But several students voiced opposition, saying many already struggle with current rates.

For the University of Iowa the tuition increase will cost students an extra $305.

Iowa State will see an increase of $304.

Meanwhile, UNI students will see a slightly lower increase at $285.

