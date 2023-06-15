June 15 is Elder Abuse Awareness Day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Last July, a new law took effect that made elder abuse its own crime, for the first time in Iowa.

June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. And, it reminds people to be on the lookout for the different types of elder abuse.

In Iowa, elder abuse is when someone physically or sexually abuses, neglects or financially exploits a person who is 60-years-old, or older.

Experts say awareness of elder abuse is key to reducing such abuse. You need to know the signs to look for.

“Some signs would be things that would be out of the ordinary. It can be a change in behaviors. Often times when there is physical or emotional or even sexual abuse then the person will withdraw and act differently than they normally would be with their outgoing self,” said Chris Kuchta, a Community Engagement Specialist.

If you do believe someone is experiencing elder abuse, contact Connections Area Agency on Aging, or call Adult Protective Services at (800) 799-7233.

If they’re in immediate danger, call 911.

