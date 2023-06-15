Lakes Area News: Improvements coming to Okoboji park

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KUOO) - Improvements are coming to a heavily used park in Okoboji.

On Tuesday, June 13, the Okoboji City Council viewed renderings for a new playground and play structures for Speier Park. City Administrator Michael Meyers said the city’s Parks Board has been working over the past couple of years to come up with a concept and theme.

”I think one of the more important themes that came out of these conversations was maintaining the quiet, off-the-beaten-path aspect that Speier Park is and that we all love it for,” said Meyers. “And so what we have is a design that’s an aviation theme and it’s very modern and aesthetically it’s very pleasing and it’s really a modern version of what’s there now and super excited to share with the community and get input from it.”

The aviation theme is based on the park’s proximity to an airport right across the road.

Meyers said dirt work on the project could get underway this coming fall but would be more likely in the spring. The City Council this week approved an engineering agreement for that part of the project. A project to improve drainage through a portion of the park is already underway.

