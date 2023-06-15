Law enforcement increasing patrols at Nebraska bridge after vandalism

Broken Bridge in Norfolk, Nebraska
Broken Bridge in Norfolk, Nebraska
By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT
MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) - In response to ongoing vandalism and littering, law enforcement has begun increasing patrols at a bridge located in northeast Nebraska.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department says there has been a growing number of people who leave trash and graffiti at Broken Bridge, which is located southwest of Norfolk. Authorities also say there have been more people trespassing on the private land near the bridge.

Because of all this, the sheriff’s department is heightening patrols to counter the rising trespassing, alcohol and vandalism violations. The sheriff’s department wants to remind people that spray painting or otherwise damaging the bridge is punishable by law as criminal mischief. Also, though the bridge and river are under the control of Nebraska Game and Parks, the land on either side is private property and those found on that land can be arrested for trespassing.

History of Broken Bridge

The Broken Bridge goes over the Elkhorn River and was once used as a rail line. But once the rail line was closed, Nebraska Game and Parks took over the area and converted it into the Cowboy Trail.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the bridge collapsed into the river after flooding in 2010. Money was then raised to lift and repair the bridge.

“Once the bridge was restored, people again flocked to the area to enjoy the river and the scenery. Walkers, hikers, cyclists, swimmers and nature lovers returned to take in the great outdoors,” stated the sheriff’s department in a press release.

Pictured above is Broken Bridge after it fell into the Elkhorn River. It was caused by flooding in 2010.
Pictured above is Broken Bridge after it fell into the Elkhorn River. It was caused by flooding in 2010.

