Panthers walk off on Woodbury Central to claim top spot in Western Valley

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSLEY, IA (KTIV) -SB

Storm Lake  2     Estherville LC    9     F

Trinity Christian 2     Homer 12    F

Westwood    1     MVAO-COU    6     F

River Valley      10    OA-BCIG     3     F

Sioux Center      12    Okoboji     0     F

South O’Brien     0     Remsen St. Mary’s 18    F

Spirit Lake 4     Spencer     11    F

Cherokee    2     Western Christian 4     F

BB

Gehlen Catholic   13    H-M-S 0     F

Ridge View  9     Lawton-Bronson    8     F

Akron-Westfield   16    MMC/RU      5     F

S.C. North  9     Unity Christian   8     F

Kingsley-Pierson  5     Woodbury Central  4     F

MLB

Philadelphia      3     Arizona     0     8

Toronto     3     Baltimore   1     F

Colorado    2     Boston      6     8

Pittsburgh  6     Chicago Cubs      10    F

Atlanta     10    Detroit     7     F

Atlanta     6     Detroit     5     F

Washington  4     Houston     5     F

Cincinnati  7     Kansas City 4     F

Chicago WSox      2     LOS   0     5

Milwaukee   2     Minnesota   4     F

NY Yankees  3     NY Mets     4     F/10

Tampa Bay   4     Oakland     3     6

Cleveland   0     San Diego   4     6

Miami 2     Seattle     0     7

San Francisco     8     St. Louis   5     F/10

LA Angels   3     Texas 6     F

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
The Pedal Party Pub is seen in a contributed photo.
Party Bike Company looking to city of Sioux City for support
Parents say bullying at Neligh-Oakdale is widespread and is causing mental anguish. Even the...
Sheriff intervenes over bullying in Nebraska school district
Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Officials: 2 children hurt after acid is poured onto playground slides
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving

Latest News

Ridge View's Cael Myrtue awaits the pitch in the Raptors matchup with Lawton-Bronson.
Raptors hang on against Eagles in shootout
Sioux City North takes the win over Unity Christian
Sioux City North Battles for a Win Against Unity Christian
A battle on the diamond for the Explorers creates their fifth loss in a row.
Explorers’ 5th Loss in a Row
The Baccam Family celebrates after winning the 2023 Class 1A boys soccer state title.
Family & soccer: The Baccam Family cherishes time together on the pitch on their way to accomplishing big goals