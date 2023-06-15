Rain chances re-enter the forecast

By Nick Reis
Jun. 15, 2023
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday everyone! We’re continuing the warming trend we’ve seen over the past few days with another hot one on this Thursday. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies, with highs peaking in the low 90s for much of Siouxland. We’ll also see calm winds coming in at just around 5 mph from the south-southwest.

We’ll see some clouds roll in Thursday evening, with lows dropping into the mid 60s. It’ll be a hazy night, with the slight chance of some scattered showers popping up in western Siouxland. The winds will continue to stay calm though, coming from the east at just around 5 mph.

Friday will start out hazy, but later become mostly sunny, with highs peaking in the low 90s. However, there’s also a possibility of scattered thunderstorms making their way through the viewing area mainly in the afternoon. The winds will be calm once again, coming from the southeast at around 5-10 mph.

We’ll likely see those scattered showers and thunderstorms linger into Friday night, with mostly cloudy conditions. Lows are expected to drop to the low 60s across much of Siouxland, with the winds staying calm at around 5-10 mph from the northwest.

Saturday will begin with partly cloudy skies, but by the time we get to the afternoon we could once again see those scattered showers and thunderstorms make their way into the viewing area. It’ll be a lot cooler, with highs expected to peak in the low 80s, with an east-northeasterly wind coming in at around 5-10 mph.

We’ll once again likely see those showers extend into the evening and overnight hours, with mostly cloudy conditions across Siouxland and our lows in the low 60s. We could see some rain once again on Sunday, but after that we have a few days of clear skies and hot temperatures before the rain makes a return. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional details & updates!

