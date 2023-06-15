Ride along with Storm Lake Police in the ‘YumVee’ military vehicle

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Instead of an ice cream truck selling cold treats throughout residential areas, the Storm Lake Police Department (SLPD) delivers ice cream in a military vehicle during the summer months.

It is your average military-grade vehicle from the front and sides, but from the back, it’s serving a ‘cooler’ purpose.

The Storm Lake Police Department transformed a Humvee into an ice cream truck, also known as the “YumVee.”

“Sometimes a person will flag us down or will follow us. Yeah, it’s pretty neat. The community really appreciates it,” said Chief Chris Cole while driving around Storm Lake in the YumVee to distribute ice cream on a hot summer day.

It hit the roads of Buena Vista County in 2020. The department had the vehicle on hand using it as a utility vehicle. Chief Cole did some research about coolers and freezers, knowing he wanted to implement the idea in the town. It’s a multi-use vehicle that can be used in any season with removal magnets and a removable freezer, to be used for other police functions if needed.

“It enables officers to go and have conversations with community members, basically, where they’re comfortable in their own neighborhoods,” said Chief Cole.

Kids flock to the officers when they hear the rumbling of the vehicle roll up. Officers not only stop and distribute ice cream to kids, but have sports equipment and balls to kick around and throw with the neighborhood kids.

“Sometimes they give us ice cream and play ball with us,” one child said about his favorite part of having the officers visit.

The truck serves the community, driving into neighborhoods and engaging in a non-enforcement role.

Cole said that there are lots of residents in the Storm Lake community that have come from other countries that don’t necessarily trust the police. He explained, “It’s really important to our organization to engage with those individuals and let them know that we are here in Storm Lake. We are here to serve the public. We serve everyone in the community, and we want to try and break down that barrier and show the community that they can trust the police and law enforcement. We’re here to help.”

Community policing is a priority for SLPD, and officers said they enjoy this part of the job.

“It’s like as fun for them to give out the ice cream as it is for the kids to receive it. They really enjoy doing it,” said Cole.

The YumVee has three years under its belt with the department. Chief Cole said they have some surprises up their sleeve regarding the YumVee in the future.

Hundreds of kids have had a smile put on their faces and positive interactions with police officers.

SLPD is able to provide ice cream and popsicles through the help of community donations funding the treats for the community.

