Sioux City man accused of sexually exploiting a minor

Marc Estrada
Marc Estrada(Woodbury County Jail)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man has been charged with the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police say 34-year-old Marc Estrada was arrested after the victim’s mother reported the activity to them. They say Estrada admitted to having numerous sexual encounters with a 14-year-old in his car and at motels in Council Bluffs, Iowa and Sioux City.

According to police, Estrada also admitted the two of them smoked marijuana and he videotaped and photographed some of their encounters.

Estrada’s full list of charges includes drug distribution to a person under 18, sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual abuse and enticing a minor under 16. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on June 14 with a $50,000 bond.

