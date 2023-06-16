Around Siouxland: Speech & Music camps at Wayne State College

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Wayne State College has two fine arts camps happening this summer.

The first one is speech camp, which goes from June 21 through June 24. This is the college’s first speech camp and will feature sessions with award-winning coaches and competitors. The camp is open to students in grades 7 through 12, with all abilities and levels of experience welcome. To learn more about that camp and how to register, click here.

The other camp happening this summer is Wayne’s music camp. The camp goes from July 31 through Aug. 3. The camp offers students from grades 5 through 12 a chance to explore their musical interests in a fun and positive environment. With this camp as well, students of all skill levels are welcome. You can learn more about the summer music camp here.

