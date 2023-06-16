Elizabeth Breen to depart KTIV to continue education

Elizabeth Breen
Elizabeth Breen(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - KTIV will soon say goodbye to Storm Team Four Forecaster and News Producer Elizabeth Breen.

Elizabeth will be leaving Signal Hill on June 20. She is leaving to continue her education in creative writing.

“Elizabeth has taken on and conquered every challenge since coming to KTIV in January of 2022 with a smile,” said Director of Operations Keith W. Bliven. “It has been a pleasure to work along with such a talented professional and I can’t wait to see the amazing things she accomplishes next.”

While we are sad to see her go, we wish her the best of luck.

