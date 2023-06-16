Explorers explode in 5th, take down RailCats, end losing streak at 5

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Things looked glum for the Sioux City Explorers after a balk, and a bad bounce put Gary Southshore in front 3-1 in the top of the fifth. Some teams in the midst of a slump would crumble in the late innings, but not the X’s, not this game.

Sioux City responded immediately with 4 runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning, when an error allowed Miguel Sierra to score on a Jake Ortega single the X’s were within 1.

A couple batters later Vince Fernandez sent a moonshot beyond the right field wall to put the X’s up 5-3 and they never looked back, adding an insurance run in the 6th and winning 6-3.

The game marked John Nogowski’s return to the ball club after previously playing in 2017, the veteran went 1-4 and scored a run in his return.

Sioux City hits the road where they will return to action in Lincoln on June 16th.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.