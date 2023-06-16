Explorers explode in 5th, take down RailCats, end losing streak at 5

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Things looked glum for the Sioux City Explorers after a balk, and a bad bounce put Gary Southshore in front 3-1 in the top of the fifth. Some teams in the midst of a slump would crumble in the late innings, but not the X’s, not this game.

Sioux City responded immediately with 4 runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning, when an error allowed Miguel Sierra to score on a Jake Ortega single the X’s were within 1.

A couple batters later Vince Fernandez sent a moonshot beyond the right field wall to put the X’s up 5-3 and they never looked back, adding an insurance run in the 6th and winning 6-3.

The game marked John Nogowski’s return to the ball club after previously playing in 2017, the veteran went 1-4 and scored a run in his return.

Sioux City hits the road where they will return to action in Lincoln on June 16th.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in fatal golf cart vs. truck accident in South Dakota
The building that was the old YMCA is being torn down.
Old YMCA building is being demolished
Parents say bullying at Neligh-Oakdale is widespread and is causing mental anguish. Even the...
Sheriff intervenes over bullying in Nebraska school district
Jaime Hernandez
Man arrested several months after pursuit in Storm Lake, IA
The old First Bank and Trust is located at the corner of Lake Street and Hill Ave in Spirit...
Plans are in the works to restore two historic banks in Northwest Iowa

Latest News

Bishop Heelan heads through the handshake line after toppling Sioux City West.
Bishop Heelan cruises past West on basepaths
Bishop Heelans Maddie LaFleur waits for her pitch during the Crusaders victory over Sioux City...
Crusaders sweep through Wolverines in doubleheader
Sioux City East's Brecken Schossow coils up before a swing that drove in a run in the Black...
Black Raiders walk off winners in second game of doubleheader
Elise Evans Murphy is welcomed at home plate by her fellow Warriors after a home run in the...
SBL and Sioux City East split softball twin billing
SBL AND SC EAST SPLIT ON THE SOFTBALL DIAMOND