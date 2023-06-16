Families enjoy the start of Le Mars’ ‘Ice Cream Days’

Le Mars' Ice Cream Days
Le Mars' Ice Cream Days
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LE MARS, IA (KTIV) - Le Mars’ Ice Cream Days is officially up and running.

The 4-day celebration is fully packed with activities. Thursday night included a family bike ride, Ice Cream Social, and an outdoor movie.

Primebank’s Ice Cream Social is an annual event the community can always enjoy. In fact, over the last 55 years, Primebank has always been a part of the Ice Cream Days celebrations.

“It’s awesome when you look around and you see all the kid’s smiling faces and you see the older crowd loving the big band. This is part of us its part of Primebank and us being part of the community. It’s awesome,” said Josh Kovarna, President of Le Mars Primebank.

The Ice Cream fun will continue into the weekend.

For a look at the rest of the events, click here.

