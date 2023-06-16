Ice cream company wants to find America’s ‘softest dad’

Blue Bunny is launching a contest to find "The Softest Dad in America."
Blue Bunny is launching a contest to find "The Softest Dad in America."
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - An ice cream company is celebrating dads who can show their softer side just in time for Father’s Day as it releases a new soft-serve ice cream.

Blue Bunny has launched a contest to find dads who can show their “soft side” in promotion with its new soft-serve ice cream called soft scoopables.

“Blue Bunny’s purpose is to champion fun and make everyday uplifting, and we’re doing just that by celebrating dads who embody those values,” said Jeremy Hrynewycz, brand marketing director at Blue Bunny.

The “Softest Dad in America” contest runs through July 6 and people can nominate their dads or father figures by visiting Blue Bunny’s website or by posting a video on social media with #BBSoftestDadContest.

“We are looking forward to celebrating all of the fatherly figures that aren’t afraid to bring more fun to their families’ daily lives by showing their soft side!” Hrynewycz said.

According to the company, the contest winner will get a Blue Bunny soft recliner, worth up to $15,000, and a $250 gift card.

“There is no better way for ‘The Softest Dad in America’ to tell the world about his crowning achievement than with the softest throne in America,” company representatives said.

The top 10 finalists in the contest will also receive a gift card.

After the nomination period, the public will be able to vote from July 27-30 for which of the finalists they think should be named “The Softest Dad in America.”

The winner will then be announced on July 31.

