Leif Erikson Pool closed until further notice after ‘physical disturbance’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One of Sioux City’s three public pools will close until further notice while an investigation is conducted.

According to a Parks and Recreation press release, the Leif Erikson public swimming pool is temporarily closing. Officials say this decision was made in “light of a recent physical disturbance involving patrons that occurred within the pool premises.”

Sioux City officials believe it is “essential to address the situation promptly and effectively” so they are working with law enforcement and conducting an investigation. They say this is to ensure that the pool can be a safe environment for everybody.

Officials plan to work with local law enforcement to implement enhanced security protocols at the pool. Which could include increased surveillance, additional personnel and stricter access control measures.

“The public swimming pools in Sioux City are to be a family-friendly environment and we will not tolerate behavior that does not align with that goal. These measures aim to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone once the pool reopens.”

Riverside Pool and Lewis Pool will remain open during their regular operating hours.

KTIV is reaching out to the Sioux City Police Department to learn more about this “physical disturbance.”

