Monona County puts finishing touches on Port of Blencoe project

BLENCOE, Iowa (KTIV) - Monona County, Iowa unveiled the finishing touches on a multi-year, multi-million dollar investment that’s expected to bring an economic boom to the surrounding area.

A new access road is the finishing touch on the county’s $2.4 million project that’ll give the Port of Blencoe, and all of Monona County, an economic boost. The rarely used port experienced a resurgence in 2020. It now provides a more efficient and cost-effective way for northwest Iowa farmers to ship their crops.

“Barge traffic, shipping things by barge, by water is the most efficient way. You can transport more products with less power,” said New Cooperative’s Project Manager Frank Huseman. “One barge holds approximately 50,000 bushels of grain and that’s 50 semi loads and that’s about 12 to 14 rail cars”

“This is a major agricultural area so we go, ‘What can we save on transportation costs?’” said Monona County’s Economic Development Director Charlie Persinger. “When an elevator has to charge back to a farmer x amount of dollars and cents per bushel, if we can lower that, that’s more money in the farmer’s pocket.”

Not only is there an expected economic boost through shipping and receiving through the port, but the completed road leading to the port opens up the door to new businesses that can set up along the road.

“The road actually opens up this whole area for economic development. The barge facility was the first project that went in here but now that this is here additional businesses can come in and spur off that barge development and really bring more economic development to the county and then the whole Siouxland region,” said SIMPCO’s Executive Director Michelle Bostinelos.

The port is expected to service 70 barges annually and handle over 120,000 tons of cargo.

