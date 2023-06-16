Rain chances to continue into the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Friday’s temperatures stayed warm as more humidity moved in helping fuel some thunderstorm development.

Friday evening into Friday night will give us a chance of scattered thunderstorms across the region, and a few of them during the evening hours could be a little strong with some hail and wind possible as lows will go down to the low 60s.

We can expect to see some scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day on Saturday with eastern Siouxland having the best chance of seeing more of that rain as highs will be held down in the 70s across much of the area.

Showers and thunderstorms could then continue into Saturday night when lows get a touch cooler in the upper 50s.

Father’s Day on Sunday is looking drier overall although we can’t completely rule out an isolated thundershower with highs close to average in the low 80s.

Sunshine is then expected to return for the beginning of the workweek as highs will head back upward into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Is the entire workweek going to be looking hot?

I'll have the latest look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

