Shower chances re-enter the forecast for the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday everyone! After some hot and clear weather throughout the week, we’ve got shower chances back in the forecast. This Friday will begin mostly clear, and it’s possible that some parts of Siouxland might be a bit smoky as a result of the wildfires in Canada. However, by the time we get to the afternoon, we could see scattered showers and thunderstorms begin to make their way across Siouxland, starting out in the west. With these rain chances, most of western Siouxland is under a level 1 marginal severe weather outlook this evening, with the main threats being rain, strong winds and potentially some hail. Highs are expected to peak in the upper 80s and low 90s, with an east-southeasterly wind blowing at around 10 mph.

The clouds and showers will likely stick around as we head into Friday night. Lows are expected to dip into the low 60s, with winds coming in from the northwest at around 5-10 mph.

That rain will continue throughout the day on Saturday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected across Siouxland. Highs will drop a bit from where they’ve been throughout the week to the upper 70s and low 80s across the viewing area. The winds will stay calm though, coming in from the southwest at around 5-10 mph.

Lows will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s Saturday night, with the cloudy conditions and scattered thundershowers sticking around. The winds will continue to be calm through the night, coming in from the west-southwest at around 5 mph.

Things will clear up and become mostly sunny on the morning of Fathers’ Day, but by the time we get to the afternoon, we’ll likely see scattered showers and thunderstorms once again. Highs are expected to jump a bit to the mid-80s, with a 5-10 mph wind coming in from the west-southwest.

The showers should clear out by Sunday evening, making way for a mostly clear night with lows in the low 60s across Siouxland. After that, we’ll crank up our temperatures and get a short break from the rain both on Juneteenth and Tuesday, before more shower chances enter the forecast on Wednesday. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional details & updates!

